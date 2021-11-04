Paul J. Krump Sells 30,925 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

