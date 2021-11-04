The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 61,350 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $5,010,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.