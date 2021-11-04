Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $8,872,182.72 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEDG stock opened at $352.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day moving average is $269.37.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

