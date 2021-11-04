Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $8,872,182.72 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SEDG stock opened at $352.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day moving average is $269.37.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.