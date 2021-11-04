BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,121,069 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,121,069 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNCR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

