Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Strong-Buy

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4% and 9.1%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from its robust liquidity position and dedicated capital deployment strategies. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. The reduction of debt remains one of its priorities. For 2021, it expects revenues to grow 20-21% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. A. O. Smith’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. High costs and expenses, including the cost of sales and operating expenses, might affect its margins and profitability. In the past seven days, the company's earnings estimates for 2021 have increased.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:AOS opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

