TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$161.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.