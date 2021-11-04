Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.35

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 5025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 307,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $69,586,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,773 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

