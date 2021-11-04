Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.
The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
