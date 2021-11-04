Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

