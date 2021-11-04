Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.97

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.97 and last traded at $190.68, with a volume of 6648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.34.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,589 shares of company stock worth $22,252,855. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

