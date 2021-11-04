ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.01

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 9684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

