Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,374,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,967,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.95.

INGXF stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

