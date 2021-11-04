Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Expands By 21.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LEGN opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $47,570,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

