Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rises By 20.4%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

JBLU stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

