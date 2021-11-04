Raymond James Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $618.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $515.00 to $618.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $619.74 on Monday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $311.01 and a 52 week high of $649.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.31 and a 200-day moving average of $469.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.