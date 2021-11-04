Bank of America Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $375.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $440.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $331.35 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average is $368.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.