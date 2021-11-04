Jefferies Financial Group Cuts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $30.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $27.11 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

