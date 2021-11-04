Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
DCRN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
