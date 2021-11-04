Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DCRN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 105.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,149 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

