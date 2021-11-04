Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $13.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.68 million to $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

