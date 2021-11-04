SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Review

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

SOPHiA Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 299.15%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than SOPHiA Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA Genetics N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 33.54 -$39.34 million N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.40

SOPHiA Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOPHiA Genetics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

