Credit Suisse Group Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $338.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $287.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.