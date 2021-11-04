Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $326.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $321.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.89 on Monday. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.79 and its 200-day moving average is $266.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AON will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

