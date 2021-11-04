Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.61.

NYSE RWT opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

