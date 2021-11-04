Bank of America Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $187.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

