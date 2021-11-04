WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.42 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

