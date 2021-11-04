ATN International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATN International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.48 million, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.