Raymond James Boosts The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $38.00

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.
NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
