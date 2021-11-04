Raymond James Boosts The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $38.00

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

