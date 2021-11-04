BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.72.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,856,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

