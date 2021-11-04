Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

