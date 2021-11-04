Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 68.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

OCGN stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $1,632,443.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,459 shares of company stock worth $6,457,636. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

