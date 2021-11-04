COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in COVA Acquisition by 180.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. COVA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.