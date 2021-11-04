ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

