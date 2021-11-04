Piper Sandler Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $500.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $513.80 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $248.01 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,823 shares of company stock worth $128,836,357 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

