Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Ameresco stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

