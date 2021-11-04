The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $31.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AES. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of AES opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

