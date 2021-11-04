Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ALX opened at $281.00 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $237.50 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

