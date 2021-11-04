Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,481,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

