Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConvaTec Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.