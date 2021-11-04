Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

