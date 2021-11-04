Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.