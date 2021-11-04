Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CCHWF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

