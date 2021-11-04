Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

