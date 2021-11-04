KeyCorp Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $490.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $313.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.26 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1-year low of $205.04 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

