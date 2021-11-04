Cowen Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $380.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $347.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

SBAC opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average is $328.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

