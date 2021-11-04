Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

