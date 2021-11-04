Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from the diversification strategy. Also, strong momentum across all end-markets served continues to be a key growth driver. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform and 10G PON products is persistently driving its top-line growth. Additionally, it is benefiting from increasing demand for its LoRa devices & LoRaWAN standard which is a tailwind. Also, solid traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets remains a positive. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and focus on fast-growing segments & regions continue to drive its performance. Yet, supply constraints in certain businesses remain concerns. Further, seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange headwinds remain risks for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

SMTC stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

