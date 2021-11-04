Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – eBay had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2021 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 154,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.