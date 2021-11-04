Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers. Buyout of Kansas City Freightliner is set to fuel Penske's prospects further. Last month, Penske acquired the remaining 51% of its Japanese-based joint venture of premium luxury automotive brands, which is likely to add $250 million in consolidated annual revenues. The auto retailer has another $300 million in annualized revenue of deals in its pipeline that it expects to close either by 2021-end or early 2022. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are also driving the firm's sales. CarShop expansion offers ample growth visibility. Investor-friendly moves of Penske instill optimism. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet now.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

PAG stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

