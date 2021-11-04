Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

