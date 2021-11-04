First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

