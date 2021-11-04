Zacks Investment Research Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

DOYU stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in DouYu International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 437,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.