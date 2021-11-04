ON Semiconductor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of ON opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.